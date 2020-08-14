South Sudan declares state of emergency in flood-hit areas

JUBA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has declared a state of emergency in flood-affected regions in eastern part of the country that has also been ravaged by inter-communal conflicts over the years.

Ateny Wek Ateny, presidential spokesperson, said on Friday Kiir on Wednesday placed Jonglei state and the Pibor Administrative Area under a state of emergency after flooding displaced at least 150,000 people.

He said the declaration of the state of emergency in eastern South Sudan would allow government and UN agencies including humanitarian organizations to respond with life-saving needs to the affected population in the areas.

The World Food Programme and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations recently warned that 60,000 people in South Sudan were staring at hunger due to inter-communal violence in Jonglei and Pibor regions.

The UN has warned that thousands of people displaced by heavy rains and floods in Jonglei are now facing the twin threats of hunger and disease.

At least 6.5 million people, or more than half of the country’s population, are already facing severe acute food insecurity and in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN. Enditem