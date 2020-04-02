South Sudan hails China’s assistance toward fight against COVID-19

JUBA, March 31 (Xinhua) — South Sudan has welcomed China’s timely assistance toward the strengthening of preventive measures against COVID-19 in the African country.

Paul Mayom Akec, Minister of Interior said China was the first country to send medical and financial aid to help South Sudan tackle the coronavirus even though there has been no confirmed case in the country so far.

Mayom made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning on Monday.

The official also hailed China’s support to South Sudan’s peace process by providing financial and material aid for the training of the joint army and police force.

On his part, Hua said efforts by the Chinese government and people have achieved significant progress in containing the COVID-19.

“Now South Sudan is working hard to prevent the epidemic. We trust the Ministry of Interior will continue to take effective measures to maintain social stability and security, creating a favorable condition for social and economic development,” the Chinese envoy said.

China has provided 100,000 U.S. dollars to the World Health Organization office in South Sudan for COVID-19 response.