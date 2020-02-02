South Sudan lacks statistical support to accelerate development: experts

JUBA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — South Sudan lacks requisite statistical data to enhance its national economic development, experts said on Wednesday.

Aggrey Tisa Sabuni, the presidential economic advisor, said Juba lacks national statistics relating to production, distribution and consumption in the economy including key indicators on infrastructure, health, education, water, sanitation, demographics, tourism, revenue, environment, human activities and their conditions.

“We aim to raise public awareness about the danger to national credibility in continuing with the business as usual lot with no credible data. We also want to raise national consciousness aimed at removing the challenges that stand in way of addressing the problem,” Sabuni said at a public symposium on statistical data in Juba.

He noted that evidence-based decision-making in the youngest nation should be informed by accurate data to enable a credible decision-making process.

“We want to generate data that is needed to inform strategic planning and thinking. With data at hand, good or bad, you will do the exact thing,” he said.

He revealed that the country lacks data on it’s social, economic, political and cultural aspects.

South Sudan won independence from Sudan in 2011 following a long-decades civil war that paved the way for the later to exercise self-determination under the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement signed between the two countries in Naivasha, Kenya.

Sabuni said that data will enable South Sudan to know itself by recording, collecting, organizing, analyzing and disseminating quality statistics covering every aspect of life.

“The country’s natural resources need also to be identified, mapped, quantified for quality. It is not enough to boast that we are rich in natural resources what are they and in what form do they exist, where are they exactly in the country and in what quantities do they exist,” he said.

Adwok Nyaba, a Juba-based academic said that the problem of lacking statistical data dates back to the 1970’s period before South Sudan seceded from Sudan.