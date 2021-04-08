South Sudan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign

JUBA, South Sudan

COVID-19 vaccinations started in South Sudan on Tuesday with frontline health workers getting the first jabs.

Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei, who got the very first shot, said the vaccine is safe and called on all healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

“Based on the consultation done by the leadership of the country and technical team, l am here today very confident and happy to tell you that we are ready to take our vaccination from today,” Achuei said during the launch of the vaccination drive in the capital Juba.

She urged healthcare workers and the public not to fear the vaccination as the vaccine is safe, since it came through the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Fabian Ndenzako, WHO representative for South Sudan, said: “I am excited to reach this milestone in South Sudan.”

He said that vaccines have been prescribed globally, adding they will ensure that the entire population has access to safe and effective vaccines.

South Sudan on March 25 received 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX facility – meant to ensure equitable global access to vaccines – and over 59,000 doses from the African Union, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and MTN Group on March 29.

The country in East-Central Africa has so far reported 10,297 infections and 113 deaths.