South Sudan leader reconstitutes parliament

JUBA, South Sudan

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit reconstituted the national parliament after one of the formations of the Unity Government on Monday.

The orders are being announced on the own state TV South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

This comes a day after the president dissolved both the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of states.

The move is in line with the provisions of the peace agreement.

The revitalized peace agreement signed in September 2018 provides for the reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) and the Council of States.

The TNLA was expanded from 400 to 550 members comprising representatives from the peace parties.

The former Transitional government under president nominated 332 members, SPLM-IO under former rebel leader and now first vice president Riek Machar nominated 128, members and South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA, with 50 members.

The Other Political Parties, OPP, have 30 representatives and the Former Detainees with 10.