South Sudanese villages are insecure despite a peace agreement.

Many armed groups that are not part of the peace agreement and are affiliated with traditional conflict parties continue to wield guns and threaten villagers.

Even two and a half years after warring groups in South Sudan signed a peace agreement to end a decades-long conflict, the people of the landlocked African country still live in fear.

Aluong Daniel, 25, told Anadolu Agency that violent attacks continue in his Baidit village in Jonglei province’s Bor West County.

“It’s making the locals fearful.”

Five of my close relatives were killed in the recent attacks in Baidit, which claimed the lives of over 30 people.

“It wasn’t the first time,” he explained.

These assailants, according to Daniel, were from Pibor County in the country’s eastern region, near the Ethiopian border.

According to him, as a result of such attacks, several villagers have fled to safer areas, leaving villages desolate.

“The only solution is for the government to strengthen security and justice mechanisms so that perpetrators are held accountable,” he said.

Despite the end of the war, Daniel believes it is difficult for people to move freely without fear.

The Jonglei province, which is made up of nine counties and has a population of 1.2 million people and is located 272 kilometers (169 miles) from the capital Juba, has been plagued by cattle theft and kidnappings by armed gangs.

“The Jonglei State government has asked Juba to assist in enhancing regional security.”

To avoid a repeat of this incident, we’ve also asked the Pibor region’s chief administrator to apprehend and disarm criminals,” Veronica William, Jonglei state’s information minister, told Anadolu Agency.

On January 22, armed youth believed to be from Murle in Pibor attacked Baidit Payam in Bor County, killing 32 people and injuring 26 others.

Six of the assailants were also killed, bringing the total number of people killed to 38.

“We’ve beefed up security to protect civilians because civilians are afraid, they’ve run away, and they’ve taken women, children, and cows,” William said.

Conferring on Peace

In two separate incidents in Bor town in November last year, nine people were killed.

Over the course of the last year, communities from all over the world have come together.

