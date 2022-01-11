South Sudanese war orphans are left on the streets.

Victims say they lost their childhoods on World War Orphans Day.

South Sudan’s capital, JUBA

Albino Gore, 15, should have been cared for by his parents in an ideal world.

However, due to the lingering civil war in South Sudan, the adolescent boy lost both of his parents.

After fighting in the capital, Juba, spread to other cities, Gore fled Kajo Keji, which became a ghost town in 2016.

As a result, a large number of people were forced to flee the city for refugee camps in Uganda.

Gore and his mother fled to Juba, but he claims his mother abandoned him later.

His father was killed in action during the war.

On January 14th, World Day for War Orphans is commemorated.

Gore told Anadolu Agency that he begs, steals, and does odd jobs to make ends meet.

“I get by by begging and doing manual labor on occasion.”

“I’m not even thinking about going to school because no one is going to support me, and what I get isn’t enough to pay for school,” Gore explained.

According to the UN, thousands of children have been separated from their parents across the country since the devastating crisis began in December 2013 and the long civil war with Sudan.

Others were forced to separate from them while fleeing violence, leaving some orphaned.

South Sudan fought a 22-year civil war to gain independence from Sudan, which shattered much of the country.

President Salva Kiir sacked Riek Machar as vice president in December 2013 on suspicion of plotting a coup, sparking a protracted civil war that claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced 4 million people to flee their homes.

Bickering between rival parties has hampered the 2018 agreement that ended the war, and key provisions of the agreement have yet to be implemented.

By themselves

Meanwhile, images of very young children hustling in Juba, similar to Gore, are numerous and heartbreaking.

Some people simply cannot imagine what awaits them back home.

Others are apprehensive about revisiting their wartime memories.

Mayen John, 32, who lost his father to the in 1991, dropped out of school to become the breadwinner for his family.

