South Wales Police’s Use of Facial Recognition Found Unlawful

The court case over South Wales Police’s use of automatic facial recognition (AFR) has concluded that it was unlawful.

The civil rights group Liberty and Cardiff resident Ed Bridges brought the case, claiming that the force’s use of AFR broke data protection laws and infringed on privacy rights. They also claimed it was racially biased.

However, while the court upheld three of the five points of the appeal (the original case was dismissed from the High Court in September), it did also conclude that the use of AFR was proportionate, since the benefits outweighed the interference with Bridges’ human rights.

Bridges comments:

“I’m delighted that the court has agreed that facial recognition clearly threatens our rights.

This technology is an intrusive and discriminatory mass surveillance tool.

For three years now, South Wales Police has been using it against hundreds of thousands of us, without our consent and often without our knowledge.

We should all be able to use our public spaces without being subjected to oppressive surveillance.”

Dan Squires QC stated during the case that the biometric data of half a million people — most of whom were completely innocent — had been captured and stored by South Wales police, including Bridges’. His face was scanned and added to the database while he was out shopping in 2017, then again at a peaceful protest the following year.

Despite the Met Police commissioner claiming facial recognition is “less scary than a knife in the chest,” the tech has been used globally to arrest people participating in protests, despite the fact that it’s really quite terrible at its job and is quite often foisted on us with barely any notice.

South Wales Police is not going to appeal the ruling, and Chief Constable Matt Jukes had this to say:

“The test of our ground-breaking use of this technology by the courts has been a welcome and important step in its development. I am confident this is a judgment that we can work with.”

Good news for everyone with a face, then. [BBC]