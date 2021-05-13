Southeast Asian countries to mark Eid on Thursday

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Several countries in Southeast Asia will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on Thursday.

Indonesian government ruled late Tuesday that Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday after receiving a report that the new moon was not visible in any part of the country.

“The first day of [the Islamic month of]Shawal will fall on Thursday, May 13,” Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, minister of religious affairs, announced after a session to observes the new moon.

Muslims in Malaysia and Singapore will also celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday.

“In keeping with the command of the King, following the consent of the rulers, I hereby declare that the date for Eid al-Fitri for the states in Malaysia has been set for Thursday, May 13, 2021,” said Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, a government official.

Singaporean Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir also announced to mark Eid on Thursday.

“May Allah accept all our prayers and deeds in this blessed month of Ramadan. May we also remain ever grateful for our endless blessings as we welcome the arrival of Shawal,” he said in a video message posted by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on its Facebook account.

Sheikh Abu Huraira Udasan, the grand mufti of Bangsamoro, a Muslim majority autonomous region located in the southern Philippines also announced that the region will celebrate Eid on Thursday.

The Sheikhul Islam Office, Thailand’s official Muslim body, also ruled that the country will celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday.

*Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo with Anadolu Agency’s Indonesian language services in Jakarta