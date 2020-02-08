Souths re-sign emerging young NRL prop

South Sydney have extended the contract of boom young prop Liam Knight until the end of the 2023 NRL season.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year extension with the club after emerging as an important part of Souths’ pack in 2019.

Knight made his NRL debut with Manly in 2016 and played nine games with Canberra before being picked up at the start of last season by the Rabbitohs.

“I absolutely love this club, the playing group and the coaching staff. It was impossible for me to leave,” Knight said.

“We have unfinished business here after the way last season ended in the preliminary final.

“I’m really grateful for the trust and support the club and the members have shown in me and I want to give that trust and support back.

“I’m really excited about the future and it’s great to know my future is at Souths.”

After losing John Sutton, George Burgess and Sam Burgess from the pack this season, Knight is expected to spend more time in the middle in 2020.

The Rabbitohs still have two places left in their top 30 and remain hopeful of luring Gold Coast forward Jai Arrow south for this year, although the Titans remain staunch it will not happen until the following season.

“We’re in a really strong position for both this year and next year,” head of football Shane Richardson said.

“If we can get Jai, it’ll be a really strong bonus for us but, if we don’t, we’ve still got the strength in the middle to be able to cope with it.”

Meanwhile, Souths are expected to announce their 2020 captain before the Charity Shield match on February 29 in Mudgee.