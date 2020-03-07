Southwest CEO on coronavirus: “We could discount prices…

WASHINGTON, March 5 – Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Thursday that the airline was not running dramatic fare sales in response to a drop-off in demand due to the spreading coronavirus.

“We could discount prices tomorrow and it wouldn’t do any good,” Kelly said at an aviation conference. He said the airline had seen a drop off in bookings in recent days but had not made a decision on whether to cut capacity. (Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)