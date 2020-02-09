Sow scores 30, hits key buckets for UCSB in win over…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Amadou Sow scored a career-high 30 points as UC Santa Barbara defeated Hawaii 76-66 on Thursday night.

Hawaii led 54-53 after Justin Hemsley’s 3-pointer with 9:26 remaining in the second half. Sow answered with a 3-pointer to start a 13-2 run that put UCSB in control 66-56 with 5:15 to go. Hawaii drew within five once more but Sow hit a short jumper and a 3-pointer to put the Gauchos back up by 10 near the three-minute mark.

Max Heidegger had 13 points for UC Santa Barbara (15-8, 4-4 Big West Conference). Robinson Idehen added 11 points. Devearl Ramsey had seven rebounds. Sow hit 12 of 13 shots and grabbed six rebounds.

Hemsley had 13 points for the Rainbow Warriors (14-7, 5-2), whose four-game win streak ended. Dawson Carper added 11 points and Drew Buggs had eight assists.

Hawaii defeated UC Santa Barbara 70-63 on Jan. 18.

UC Santa Barbara faces UC Irvine at home on Saturday. Hawaii plays at Cal Poly on Saturday.

