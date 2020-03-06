S&P Global Platts tells London employees to work from…

LONDON, March 5 – Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts told employees at its Canary Wharf office in London to work from home until further notice after a visitor was diagnosed with the coronavirus, the company said.

“Platts has a robust business continuity plan to ensure there are no disruptions to our MOC (market-on-close) price assessment process and the essential commodity market intelligence our customers rely on across news and analytics,” a company statement said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Angus MacSwan)