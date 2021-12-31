Space junk, such as crystallized human feces, could become the world’s worst pollution disaster.

More than 500,000 pieces of debris are whizzing around the Earth, with even small fragments capable of destroying a satellite.

It could result in a disaster, according to scientists.

Experts warn that it may take a human disaster before the issue of space junk is taken seriously.

A spatula, tool bag, camera, and glove, as well as crystallized human urine, are among the items lost by spacewalking astronauts.

This has been circulating since before waste recycling systems that convert urine into clean, drinkable water were introduced.

Experts told me that the trash poses a threat to future missions, and that if humans continue to throw trash into space, space will become inaccessible – or worse.

“I don’t think people will take it as seriously as they should until a human is hurt in space,” said John Crassidis, a mechanical and aerospace engineering professor at the University of Buffalo in New York who works on the issue with Nasa and the US Air Force.

“There will come a time when the risk of collision in low earth orbit is so great that putting something up there will be pointless.”

Carolin Frueh, an associate professor at Purdue University’s School of Aeronautics and Astronautics in Indiana, compared the problem to pollution in our oceans, where debris “just floats around.”

“I believe it (space debris) is becoming one of the worst pollution disasters,” she said, “given what we do on Earth and how serious the problems are here.”

Nasa is currently tracking approximately 28,000 objects larger than 10cm orbiting the earth, but much of the debris is too small to follow.

These items, despite their small size, are large enough to cause serious damage if they collide with other objects because they travel at extremely high speeds.

Professor Crassidis stated, “It doesn’t take much to wipe out a satellite.”

Russia was the focus of attention last month.

