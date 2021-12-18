Investment in space studies is not a luxury, but a necessity, according to the head of the Turkish Space Agency.

According to Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, Turkey wants to be a strong player in space.

BAKU, Azerbaijan is a city in the country of Azerbaijan.

On Saturday, the head of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) stated that Turkey wants to have a strong presence in space.

Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, speaking at a conference titled Future in Space, Space in Future, held at Azerbaijan Technical University in Baku, said: “Investment in space studies is not a luxury, but a necessity.”

The conference was organized in collaboration with Azerbaijani universities by the Azerbaijani office of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD).

Turkey is a little behind the curve on space issues, according to Yildirim, but the country is moving quickly and is capable of solving problems along the way.

“Our goal is to establish a strong presence in space,” Yildirim said, adding that this is in Turkey’s and its neighboring countries’ best interests.

“You can’t be powerful in the world if you can’t be powerful in space,” he stated emphatically.

Yildirim told the conference that the preliminary design of Turkey’s national space vehicle to go to the moon has been completed, and that the two-ton vehicle will be launched into lunar orbit no later than 2024 in cooperation with one of the international launch companies.

“We will take the flags of friendly and fraternal countries, primarily Azerbaijan, into space together with our own flag,” he said.

He also spoke at the Caspian University’s Caucasus Center for International Relations and Strategic Studies (QAFSAM) conference titled “The Space Age and the Turkish World.”

“The great powers once colonized some territories on the Earth,” Yildirim said of the strategic importance of operating in space.

In space, the same thing could happen.”

“Let’s collaborate in space.”

Let’s not go head-to-head.

He proposed that when a union is formed, it will also serve world peace.

Merve Berker wrote this piece.