Space station crew safely returns to Earth

MOSCOW, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying the international crew of the International Space Station (ISS) safely landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos has said.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch spent 328 days and 14 hours in space, setting a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, a Roscosmos statement said.

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano each spent 200 days and 16 hours in space.

The crew members are feeling well and will soon take part in post-flight rehabilitation, the statement said.

Since the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft docked to the ISS on July 21, its crew has carried out dozens of scientific experiments, it added.