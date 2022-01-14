Because space travel can make you anemic, Elon Musk’s plan to colonize Mars will be more difficult than hoped.

People who are at risk of heart failure, angina, or other conditions exacerbated by anemia may be barred from participating in the nascent space tourism industry.

According to a new study involving Tim Peake, space travel causes more than a third of astronauts to become temporarily anemic by destroying large numbers of red blood cells. However, this does not cause problems until they land because the symptoms appear only with gravity.

According to researchers, the discovery of “space anemia” means that colonizing other planets, such as those envisioned by billionaire Elon Musk, may be more difficult than previously thought.

They also suggested that it could prevent people at risk of heart failure, angina (chest pains), and other conditions exacerbated by anemia from taking part in the fledgling space tourism industry.

Five of the 13 astronauts studied became clinically anemic after a six-month space mission, according to the researchers, because their bodies destroyed 54% more blood cells in space than they would on Earth.

Mr. Peake may or may not have been one of the five.

They returned to normalcy in three to four months, but they were exhausted and weak during that time.

“Space anemia is discovered upon landing on a new planet and must be reversed,” Guy Trudel, a rehabilitation physician and researcher at The Ottawa Hospital and professor at the University of Ottawa, told i.

“The new planet’s gravity would have an effect on recovery from space anemia.”

“This is a factor that we may have overlooked when it comes to colonizing other worlds,” he said.

According to Professor Trudel, the findings may deter – or even prevent – some people from embarking on short space trips like those taken by Richard Branson recently.

“Our data show that this increased destruction of red blood cells was active from the very first measurements we took in space – five days after launch.”

As a result, even short flights or simply entering microgravity can cause the phenomenon.”

“Because the increased red blood cell destruction fades rapidly after landing, there may be no long-term consequences.”

