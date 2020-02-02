SpaceX launches latest batch of internet satellites into space

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — U.S. private space company SpaceX launched its fourth batch of 60 Starlink satellites into space on Wednesday, in an effort to build a 12,000-strong satellite network capable of providing broadband internet services.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the satellites, lifted off at 9:06 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1406 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force, Florida, according to a live broadcast by SpaceX.

Before the launch, SpaceX had already deployed three batches — 180 in total — of Starlink satellites into orbit.

About eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9 completed its first stage, landing on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It previously launched Crew Dragon on its first demonstration mission in March 2019 and the RADARSAT Constellation Mission in June 2019.

About one hour after liftoff, the satellites were deployed at an altitude of 290 km. They will be moved into their intended orbits and operational altitude of 550 km after checks are taken place, according to SpaceX.

SpaceX plans to launch into space about 12,000 Starlink satellites by 2024, and has revealed a bigger plan to launch 30,000 additional ones, bringing the total to 42,000.

The company’s internet service will be available in the northern United States and Canada at some point this year, with global coverage planned for 2021.