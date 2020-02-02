SpaceX rocket launches latest batch of internet satellites into space

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — U.S. private space company SpaceX launched its fourth batch of 60 Starlink satellites into space on Wednesday, in an effort to build a 12,000-strong satellite network capable of providing broadband Internet services.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the satellites, lifted off at 9:06 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1406 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force, Florida, according to a live broadcast by SpaceX.

Before the launch, SpaceX had already deployed three batches — 180 in total — of Starlink satellites into orbit.

SpaceX designed Starlink to provide continual internet coverage around the world, using a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.