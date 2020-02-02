SpaceX’s ‘illegal’ fleet of 5G satellites could wipe out life on Earth

EXCLUSIVE Activists say the 12,000 new satellites – which were approved without environmental checks – will envelop the atmosphere in harmful radiation that could threaten our existence

5G critics are increasingly worried about the number of satellites blanketing the Earth in electromagnetic radiation.

SpaceX’s Starlink project, which will see thousands of 5G satellites orbiting the planet by 2027, is of particular concern.

US activist and author Arthur Firstenberg says the fleet will add to our atmosphere’s harmful “radiation soup” that gets worse every time mobile technology is upgraded.

“SpaceX’s planned fleet of 12,000 5G satellites… will alter the electromagnetic environment of our planet, which has been stable for 3 billion years, and within which all life evolved, and will be an immediate threat of extinction to all life on Earth,” he told Daily Star Online.

“The Starlink satellites are located in the lowest layer of the magnetosphere, which is called the ionosphere. The ionosphere, which is the source of energy for all life on earth, will be exposed to the full power of the satellite radiation instead of just a tiny fraction of the energy that goes through power lines located on the ground.





“Since all telecommunication signals are modulated in the ELF and VLF ranges, and since the magnetosphere is known to be a half-wave rectifier and will be expected to demodulate the satellites signals, and since there will be upwards of 12,000 satellites, each one emitting an effective power of up to five million watts of pulsating, modulated radiation, we expect the global electrical circuit to be heavily polluted with pulsating ELF and VLF frequencies that do not exist in nature.”

He claims the planet’s current levels of electromagnetic radiation are already causing serious health problems for humans and animals.

“The unbelievable epidemics of cancer, diabetes and heart disease, even in very young people, are due predominantly to wireless technology and its infrastructure.

“The radiation soup that we are all living in interferes with electron transport in the mitochondria of every cell in every animal – we are being effectively starved of oxygen and we can no longer efficiently digest sugars, fats and proteins.

“The inability of birds to migrate, and the vanishing of insects from the face of the earth, are due predominantly to the radiation soup that every living thing has been immersed in for the past 25 years.”

Fellow critic Tanja Rebel branded the Starlink project “absolute insanity” in an exclusive interview.

“Thousands of satellites circling the planet in the lower atmosphere will seriously threaten the ionosphere and deplete the ozone layer, not to mention the increased space junk that it will generate,” the UK activist told Daily Star Online.

“It will also cost an enormous amount of fuel to shoot these things up (they need to be renewed every five years as well!) and thus add to our carbon footprint. As if all this isn’t enough, these satellites will beam down electromagnetic radiation on us all, making it impossible to escape.”

Business Insider reports the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) may have violated the law when it licensed the fleet back in March 2018.

SpaceX said the project would not have a “significant environmental impact” when it applied for the license, and the satellites were approved without being assessed for any potentially damaging effects on the planet.

The Starlink satellites orbit the Earth at an altitude of about 550km.

There are already 180 of the satellites in orbit, and SpaceX plans to launch 1,400 by the end of 2020, sending them up in batches every two weeks. So far 12,000 have been approved by the FCC and the company has applied to launch up to 30,000 more.

By 2027 the company aims to complete the Starlink project with up to 42,000 satellites rotating around the planet – 20 times the number currently in orbit.

Daily Star Online has approached SpaceX for comment.

Amazon and Facebook are also planning to set up their own 5G satellite networks, further increasing the number of satellites in our orbit.