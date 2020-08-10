Spain announces October friendly against Portugal

MADRID, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Monday confirmed that the Spanish national team will play a friendly against Portugal in Lisbon on October 7.

It will be the first game that Spain has played since November 19, 2019 due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and the first game for Luis Enrique since he returned as coach after his former assistant Robert Moreno was sacked following November’s 5-0 win at home to Romania.

The friendly comes three days before Spain entertains Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on October 10, before playing Ukraine in the same competition on October 14.

Spain will play its last game of 2020 away to the Netherlands in November. Enditem