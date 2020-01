Spain’s Maica Garcia Godoy (1st L) vies with Russia’s Evgeniya Ivanova (2nd R) during the final of the 34th LEN Women’s European Water Polo Championships at the Danube Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Jan. 25, 2020. Spain beat Russia in the final by 13-12 and claimed the title. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)