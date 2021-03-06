Spain extends border controls to stop spread of coronavirus variants

MADRID, March 3 (Xinhua) — The Spanish government said on Wednesday that it would maintain the mandatory quarantine put into effect in February for passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa to stop the spread of the coronavirus variants, while extending such controls to arrivals from 12 more countries.

The Official State Gazette confirmed the decision made by the Ministry of Health in the face of the more infectious variants, coupled with fears of their resistance to the vaccines currently in use.

With the measures originally put into effect on Feb. 3, passengers from Brazil and South Africa have to undergo 10 days of quarantine upon arrival in Spain, although this period can be shortened if they present a negative result on a diagnostic test taken seven days after arrival.

The countries added to the list on Wednesday are Botswana, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Peru and Colombia, and the order comes into effect at 00:00 hours on March 8.

It will be in effect for an initial period of 14 calendar days, but could be extended if the government believes the risk still remains. Enditem