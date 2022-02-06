Spain has announced a change to the Covid rules that will affect all UK visitors.

Spain has announced a new set of Covid rules that will affect all UK visitors.

Travelers to Spain for the month of February will face stricter vaccination requirements, but the country has chosen to relax other restrictions as a result.

From next week, UK tourists will be able to take advantage of relaxed Covid measures in Spain, just in time for the February vacation.

As a result of stricter vaccination rules for travelers, Spain is planning to eliminate the requirement to wear coverings outside.

As a result, from February 10 onwards, the new rules may apply to British tourists visiting Spain.

Carolina Darias, Spain’s Minister of Health, revealed the news during a radio interview on Friday, confirming the removal of the coronavirus safety measure.

“The plan is for it to be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on Wednesday and to go into effect on Thursday,” the Health portfolio’s head said.

On Christmas Eve, the outdoor mask mandate was reinstated as a result of the rapid spread of the omicron variant, which caused another coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Only fully vaccinated visitors are permitted to enter the country, following the implementation of stricter proof of vaccination rules on February 1.

Jabs now have an ‘expiration date,’ according to new EU guidelines adopted by a number of countries, including France.

Those who had their second jab for more than 270 days (about nine months) before arriving must have received their booster dose, according to the new rules.