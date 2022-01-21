Spain has dispatched two warships to the Black Sea to participate in a NATO exercise.

Spain sends two warships to the Black Sea to participate in a NATO exercise.

According to the Defense Minister, Blas de Lezo and Meteoro will arrive in 3-4 days.

MADRID, SPAIN

Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced on Thursday that Spain will send two warships to the Black Sea earlier than planned for a NATO exercise.

The Blas de Lezo and Meteoro are expected to arrive in three to four days, according to Robles.

She also stated that Spain is considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria as part of NATO’s plan to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine.

Spain prefers to resolve the conflict between the two countries through diplomacy, according to Robles.

“Russia cannot tell any country what to do,” she added, adding that “NATO will defend any country that wishes to join the alliance.”