Spain has extended the deadline for 9 Southern African countries to enter the country until December.

At midnight, the restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the omicron variant were set to expire.

Spain on Wednesday extended the deadline for nine Southern African countries to enter the country until December.

29 to avert a coronavirus outbreak caused by a new omicron variant.

The country’s Official Gazette stated that travel restrictions against Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and newly added Malawi and Zambia will be maintained.

Passengers from these countries “will be denied entry for reasons of public order or public health,” according to the statement.

They must also show a negative COVID-19 test result, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or have recovered from the disease.

The restrictions went into effect on November 1st.

So far, Spain has reported 36 cases of the new strain, with 19 of them having no connection to international travel to high-risk countries.

Scientists from South Africa announced on November 1st that they had discovered a new type of bacteria

24 the discovery of a mutation-rich variant.

The new variant, which the WHO has designated as a “variant of concern,” has been found in 77 countries so far and is spreading faster than any previous variant, according to the WHO.

In the meantime, vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 have begun in Spain.

More than 5.3 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with over 88,500 deaths, while nearly 37.75 million people, or 80% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.