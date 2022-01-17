Spain has passed a groundbreaking law governing crypto advertising.

Spain has passed a groundbreaking law governing cryptocurrency advertising.

Advertisements must be “clear, balanced, impartial, and not misleading,” according to the new law.

MADRID is a city in Spain.

On Monday, Spain published a new law governing the advertising of crypto-assets such as bitcoin.

It is a ground-breaking EU law aimed at ensuring that advertisers and paid influencers do not mislead investors with unsubstantiated or cherry-picked claims about returns.

The law will take effect in a month and will require advertisers who want to reach more than 100,000 people to notify the CNMV, Spain’s fiscal watchdog, at least ten days ahead of time.

The ads will then be judged to see if they are “clear, balanced, impartial, and not misleading.”

Advertisers will no longer be able to broadcast false returns or historical returns for periods shorter than one year.

Given the high volatility of many crypto assets, even long-term returns will not be allowed to be the primary message of advertisements.

Fine print, “gift” offers, and any contradictory information will have to be removed from the publicity.

Similarly, audio and video advertisements lasting more than one minute must begin and end with warnings about the dangers of investing in cryptocurrency, such as the risk of losing one’s entire investment.

The CNMV and the Bank of Spain issued a warning last year about the complexities, volatility, and potential lack of liquidity in these investments.

The CNMV acknowledged that crypto-assets such as NFTs or cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular and can offer opportunities to investors, but it also noted that because they are not fully regulated, they pose significant challenges in terms of investor protection.