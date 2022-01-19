Spain has passed a new law that recognizes pets as legal members of the family.

Spain has passed a new law recognizing pets as legal members of the family.

Unlike in the United States, where pets are treated as property, a new law in Spain has been passed that considers a pet’s welfare and feelings when a couple divorces or splits up, according to reports.

According to a Reuters report, as a result of the new law, which took effect on Jan. 1,

Pets will be recognized as sentient beings on May 5, bolstering the case for couples seeking joint custody of their pets.

The trend was already underway, according to Reuters, even before the law was passed, and it followed similar decisions in France and Portugal.

“Animals are part of the family,” lawyer Lola Garcia, 42, told Reuters, “and when a family decides to separate, the fate of the animal must be regulated with the same importance as the fate of other family members.”

According to PetGuide.com, determining “things like visitation rights and shared custody” for something that the law only recognizes as property can be difficult, if not impossible.

Pet owners around the world are hoping for similar changes in the near future as a result of Spain’s decision.

Pets can no longer be “abandoned, seized, or mortgaged,” according to PetGuide.com.

With their feelings and happiness in mind, the best possible outcome for the pet is achieved.

Other countries with laws recognizing animals as sentient beings, according to PetGuide.com, include Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

All of these countries have laws that recognize animals as having feelings, so “legal proceedings work towards their welfare.”

According to Reuters, Garcia, whose RightsandAnimals firm handled the case, sees the reform as a major first step in a series of upcoming legal changes governing people’s interactions with animals.

“The left-wing coalition government plans further legislation to strengthen animal rights,” according to Reuters, citing Spain’s high pet ownership rate.

READ ON FOR MORE INFORMATION: