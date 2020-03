An officer explains once again what the rules are to be allowed to go outside. Ⓒ Photo EPA

BARCELONA – In Spain, the “state of alarm” has been extended by fifteen days. “We have to save time,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. “And we have to strengthen the care system very quickly. We need to gain weight by the end of this week. Because this week is going to be very tough: a large wave of IC patients will be added. We have to stay strong because the worst is yet to come. ”