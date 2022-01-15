Spain is leading the charge to limit Omicron restrictions on tourists infected with a flu-like virus.

Spain is leading the charge to reduce Omicron restrictions on visitors infected with a flu-like virus.

Holidaymakers are planning to spend more money to make up for lost time when they finally get away, so there is reason to be optimistic.

Spain was the first European country to suggest that people begin to accept Covid’s treatment of the virus as an endemic disease similar to influenza.

The new Omicron variant, discovered in November of last year, is a more transmissible but milder strain of the virus, with those who contract it experiencing fewer severe symptoms and spending less time in hospitals.

“We have to evaluate the evolution of Covid from a pandemic to an endemic illness,” Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a radio interview.

According to experts at SchengenVisaInfo.com, other EU countries may soon follow Spain’s lead, with a large number of countries already shortening quarantine periods despite the Omicron outbreak.

Spain is currently open to anyone over the age of 12 who has received all of their vaccinations.

All newcomers must also complete a Health Control Form.

Hand washing, air ventilation, and the use of face masks must be observed at all times within the country, both indoors and outdoors.

Each region can establish its own set of rules for bar, hotel, and restaurant opening hours and capacity.

Because of the ongoing uncertainty, popular tourist destinations such as the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, the Costa Blanca, and the Costa del Sol have suffered.

Benidorm, a popular party destination, has experienced its second-quietest winter season on record.

According to Expedia’s 2022 travel trends, there is hope on the horizon, with holidaymakers planning to spend more money to make up for lost time.

On their next trip, more than a third of travelers are willing to splurge and put their enjoyment and experiences ahead of their budget.

According to the Expedia report, travelers will go to great lengths to make their trips even more memorable, from upgrading their accommodations to dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Travelers are also more willing to leave their comfort zone and immerse themselves in a destination, culture, and experience that is completely different from their own.

From trying new foods to experimenting with local ingredients, they’ve come a long way.

