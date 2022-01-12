Spain is looking for a new approach to COVID, as the number of cases continues to rise.

Once the current wave of virus infections has passed, the Ministry of Health is debating whether to treat them.

OVIEDO (Spain) –

Spain set a new daily record for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, and its health minister suggested that once the current wave passes, COVID-19 could be treated like other viral infections.

“The situation isn’t the same as it was in previous waves.”

“The epidemiology of COVID-19 is gradually changing due to high vaccine coverage, the rising presence of omicron, and our infection rates,” Carolina Darias said at a news conference.

“As a result, we need to start thinking about switching to a new monitoring and control system for COVID-19, but not before this wave is over.”

Spain is leading the charge in convincing other European countries to think about how to deal with COVID-19 and other endemic viruses.

Darias stated that Spain has already spoken with European leaders about establishing a common system.

She believes the sixth wave in Spain is nearing its apex, but that cases are still breaking records.

The Ministry of Health reported more than 170,000 daily infections on Wednesday, up 42,000 from the previous week’s same day, and a test positivity rate of nearly 40%.

The sixth wave, driven by the omicron variant, is putting a strain on the country’s hospitals.

COVID-19 patients occupy nearly a quarter of all intensive care unit beds.

A total of 125 people are said to have died as a result of the virus, up from 125 last week.