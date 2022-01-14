Spain is preparing for the return of tourists, but the Omicron surge could hamper resorts’ recovery efforts.

Spain is preparing for the return of tourists, but the Omicron outbreak may hamper resorts’ recovery efforts.

Hotspots such as Benidorm, Majorca, and the Canary Islands are hoping that the lifting of restrictions in France will persuade Spain to start easing restrictions as well.

After months of struggle due to the Covid pandemic, popular holiday resorts in Spain are gearing up for a return of British visitors.

Benidorm officials claimed that fewer British tourists were avoiding the coronavirus by sticking to their winter vacation traditions in the region.

Tourists from the United Kingdom account for 35% of all visitors to Benidorm, outnumbering Belgian and Dutch visitors.

The tourism sector in Benidorm has stated that it is waiting for an improvement in Covid data, which could result in the lifting of restrictions.

The resort’s famous Sinatra’s bar, which was the center of Benidorm’s annual fancy dress festival, has already closed unexpectedly due to the slowdown in tourism.

Meanwhile, due to an increase in the number of cases linked to the Omicron variant, officials in the Balearic Islands and the Canaries have reintroduced capacity restrictions in bars and restaurants.

Tourism to Spain is unlikely to improve before April, according to the tourism organization Exceltur.

“As a result of the triple impact of the Omicron, the energy, and supply crises at the end of 2021, most business people are again postponing the full recovery of revenues to pre-pandemic levels to 2023,” it said.

Tenerife, Alicante, Malaga, and Lanzarote are among the most popular Spanish vacation spots for British tourists.

According to the TravelgateX booking platform, the Balearics have also seen an increase in demand.

Tourists from the United Kingdom who have been fully vaccinated and have proof of two doses of the Covid vaccine are allowed to enter Spain without further testing or quarantine.

Travelers should save money on vacations as a result of the decision to replace costly Day 2 PCR tests with less expensive lateral flows on return.

