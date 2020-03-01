Spain is the healthiest country in the world, according to Bloomberg

As happens every year, the Bloomberg Global Health Index has come back to the light and has revealed which are the healthiest countries in the world, collecting data from all over 2019. On this occasion, Spain has taken the first place, unseating to an Italy that held it last year and that has now been relegated to second place. The podium to which the three winners have climbed is completed by Iceland.

Although the publication starts joking – he assures that «perhaps there is something in the paella or gazpacho that has made Spain give the” sorpasso “to Italy and become the healthiest country in the world” – the truth is that it has had There are many indicators: habits and health risks (such as tobacco, blood pressure levels, obesity), environmental factors (such as access to drinking water and food or air quality), social security, life expectancy and most common causes of death in each state.

A total of 169 countries have entered the assessment and data provided by the World Health Organization and the World Bank have been used. Here is the resulting “top ten”:

1. Spain

2. Italy

3. Iceland

4. Japan

5. Switzerland

6. Sweden

7. Australia

8. Singapore

9. Norway

10. Israel.