Spain is the top destination for British tourists eager to return to their favorite resorts.

Holidaymakers from the United Kingdom are flocking to Spain to visit their favorite resorts.

According to a study by budget airline easyJet, two-thirds of Britons prefer a sunny beach break holiday in 2022 and plan to spend more on getting away as a result of Covid travel restrictions.

Spain was the most popular destination, with 43% of those surveyed wanting to return to a favorite location.

The findings of the survey of 2,000 holidaymakers come after the UK government announced the elimination of costly pre-departure testing for those returning to the UK and the return to a single lateral flow test upon arrival.

Flights to Tenerife, Alicante, Malaga, and Lanzarote were the most popular destinations in Spain, according to the airline.

In the first week after the change in travel rules, bookings to Lanzarote increased by 427 percent.

For summer 2022, the airline recently announced the sale of over 1.1 million additional seats from its largest airport, London Gatwick.

Alicante, Malaga, Nice, Bordeaux, Corfu, Venice, Milan, Funchal, Faro, and Dubrovnik, as well as Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Jersey, will now have even more seats available next summer.

EasyJet, the largest airline at London Gatwick, will fly 79 planes from the airport.

“We know there is pent-up demand with many desperate to get away this year, which we continue to see each time restrictions are removed,” Sophie Dekkers, easyJet’s chief commercial officer, said.

“This survey confirms that people want to make up for lost time as soon as possible, which is why we applaud the government’s decision to eliminate unnecessary and costly pre-departure testing for travelers, leaving only one lateral flow test on arrival.”

“This will make travel much simpler and easier for our customers, and we are hopeful that completely restriction-free travel will return soon,” she said.

We’re looking forward to next summer’s plans, which should see us return to capacity levels seen in 2019 and beyond.”

