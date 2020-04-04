Spain outperforms Italy with most corona infections Abroad

Italy still reports the highest number of deaths, more than 15,300. In Spain, more than 11,700 people have died of the virus so far.

However, there are reports from both countries that the growth in the numbers of victims and infections seems to have peaked. For example, Italy reports the lowest number of new corona deaths since March 26 with 681.

The number of hospital admissions to intensive care units has also declined for the first time since the corona pandemic exploded there more than a month ago. The number of patients in the ICU departments fell to below 4000. “This is important news because it gives air to our hospitals,” said the authorities.

In France, the death toll from the virus rose by 441 to 7,560 on Saturday, down from Friday when a record 588 deaths were reported. Nearly 90,000 French people were infected so far.