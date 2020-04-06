Spain registers fewer than 700 new coronavirus-related deaths as daily fatalities show signs of slowing

Spain’s death toll from Covid-19 has risen by 674 in the last 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry reported, marking fewer deaths than in previous days. The number of newly-confirmed cases has also fallen by around 1,000.

The daily number of registered cases is also showing signs of decline. Cases rose to 130,759 from 124,736 on Sunday – an increase of 6,023 – down from 7,000 new infections the previous day.

New infections grew just five percent over the past day, which is the lowest rise since the health crisis began, El Pais reported. Total deaths stand at 12,418, with daily fatalities decreasing for the third straight day.

Although the numbers suggest Spain may be through the worst of the pandemic, the country’s prime minister has warned that the European Union’s very survival was at stake unless drastic measures are taken to reboot the bloc’s economies.

“The challenge we face is extraordinary and unprecedented. It calls for a single, united, radical and ambitious response to preserve our economic and social system and protect our citizens,” he wrote in an article published by the Guardian on Sunday.

