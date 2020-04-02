Spain reports 110,238 coronavirus cases, almost reaches Italy’s numbers

A total of 950 Covid-19 patients have died in Spain in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll from the coronavirus to over 10,000 people.

With 10,003 deaths from Covid-19 as of Thursday, Spain has become the second European nation, after Italy, where the disease has killed more than 10,000 patients.

The number of confirmed cases across the country has grown by 8,102, bringing the total to 110,238. Nearly 27,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Spain, where the disease has been raging since February, remains Europe’s second hardest-hit country, with the daily death rate dramatically surging in recent weeks.

On March 15, the government declared a nationwide quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Health Minister Salvador Illa said that the government will “take further steps to reduce movement” across the country.

The most-affected nation in Europe – Italy – has reported 110,574 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 13,155 deaths as of Wednesday.

