Spain rescues 67 migrants off southeast coast

MADRID, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Spain’s maritime rescue services rescued 67 people of sub-Saharan origin before midnight on Monday from a dinghy, which had been attempting to cross from the north coast of Morocco to Spain.

The dinghy was at first sighted by rescue plane “Sasemar 101”, which relayed its position to the vessel “Salvamar Gienah” before the latter completed the rescue.

The rescue services had stayed alert to the dinghy’s presence after receiving a heads-up from a Moroccan charity organization that a boat had departed with would-be immigrants on board.

Spanish TV network RTVE reported on Tuesday that 14 women and two children were among the 67 people rescued and taken to the port of Motril in southeast Spain, where they arrived shortly before midnight on Monday.

After being checked by the Red Cross, all 67 migrants were reported to be in good physical health. The Spanish National Police will transfer them to a temporary immigrant resident center.

The early hours of Tuesday morning saw a second dinghy intercepted by Civil Guards as it was arriving with 11 migrants at Carchuna, also in southeast Spain.

The 11 people, described as being of North African origin, were detained when landing on the beach.

According to data on the website of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,602 immigrants made a sea crossing to reach Spain in the first four weeks of 2020 after 26,168 made the journey in 2019.