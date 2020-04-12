Spain sees 619 more virus deaths as some plan return to work

OVIEDO, Spain

With 619 more deaths reported on Sunday, Spain’s official coronavirus death toll reached 16,972, the Health Ministry announced.

Sunday’s death toll is significantly higher than the 510 additional deaths reported on Saturday, but down from a peak of 950 more than a week ago.

Around 5,000 more people were also diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 166,019. Of those confirmed cases, 62,391 people have recovered.

While the rate of contagion has dropped significantly, Spain’s health professionals are still at a high risk of contracting the virus. As of Saturday, nearly 25,000 tested positive for COVID-19 – 5,600 more than on Monday.

At least 26 health professionals have died in Spain so far.

On Monday, thousands of people will be able to return to jobs in sectors like manufacturing and construction as Spain lifts its restrictions on some non-essential economic activity.

The government’s guide for best practices says people feeling ill, those who have had close contact with COVID-19 patients and those in high-risk groups should continue to stay home.

Still, critics question the decision as the World Health Organization warns about a “deadly resurgence” of the virus if containment measures are lifted prematurely.

The country’s general lockdown, however, in which it is forbidden to leave home for anything but essential purposes, will remain for weeks longer.