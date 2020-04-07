Spain sees continued fall in coronavirus cases, deaths

MADRID, April 5 (Xinhua) — The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall on Sunday in Spain, and the number of deaths in a 24-hour period fell for the third consecutive day, according to the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 6,023 on Sunday, bringing the total to 130,759, which is fewer than an increase of 7,026 cases in the previous 24 hours.

Also, the daily rise of confirmed cases on Sunday registered 4.82 percent, compared with a 5.9-percent rise on Saturday and 6.7 percent on Friday.

The number of deaths in Spain rose by 674 to 12,418 on Sunday, which is 135 fewer than the 809 deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours, indicating a third consecutive fall in deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries increased to 38,080 from 34,219 on Sunday.