Spain suffers another record day for Covid-19 deaths as 832 perish

Spain has recorded another record breaking day for Covid-19 deaths as 832 people died from the disease in 24 hours and the number of cases surged by over 8,000.

Spanish health officials announced on Saturday morning that 5,690 people have now died from the coronavirus in the Mediterranean country and a total of 72,248 people have contracted the illness. 

The figure represents an increase of 8,189 confirmed cases on Friday’s total.

While the shocking statistics are a further reminder of the threat the virus poses they offer evidence that the rate of infection has slowed in Spain.

The jump in cases is a 12.7 percent increase on the previous day, which compares favorably to a 14 percent increase announced on Friday, Thursday’s 18 percent spike and Wednesday’s 20 percent surge.

Spain has the world’s second-highest death toll after Italy. It implemented a strict nationwide lockdown on 14 March which will remain in place until at least 12 April.

