Spain tallies 440 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

MADRID, April 23 (Xinhua) — Spain tallied another 440 deaths from COVID-19 in the 24-hour period until 2100 local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, the Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services on Thursday said.

The Wednesday death toll rose by five from the previous day. Total deaths have risen to 22,157.

Infections rose by 4,635, 424 more than on Wednesday, reaching 213,024 in total.

The number of recovered patients has risen to 89,250. Enditem