Spain win European Women’s Water Polo Championships

BUDAPEST, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Spain won the women’s tournament of the 34th European Water Polo Championship in Budapest, edging Russia 13-12 (3-4, 5-4, 2-2, 3-2) in Saturday’s final.

Maica Garcia Godoy scored the game high of four goals. And this is Spain ‘s second triumph in the European Championship in history. The first gold came in 2014 also here in the Hungarian capital.

Before the women’s final, host Hungary beat the Netherlands 10-8 (3-5, 2-2, 4-1, 1-0) to take the bronze.

On Sunday, the last day of the championship which started on January 12, Spain will face host Hungary in the men’s final of the tournament.

This is the fifth time for Budapest to host the championship. Enditem