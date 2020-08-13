Spain’s Canary Islands impose outdoor smoking ban to curb COVID-19

MADRID, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The Regional Government of the Spanish Canary Islands on Thursday announced that it’s banning smoking outdoors in places where a safe social distance of two meters cannot be observed.

The government said the move was following the lead set by the Autonomous Community of Galicia, which announced a smoking ban a day earlier.

Spanish TV network RTVE reported that other regions, such as Andalusia, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid are also considering a smoking ban as new cases of COVID-19 continued to rise.

In July, Spain’s Public Health Commission published a document warning of the risk posed by smoking and vaping during the pandemic.

The Spanish Health Ministry confirmed 1,690 new coronavirus cases (excluding new cases in Madrid) on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases reported in Spain to 329,784. Enditem