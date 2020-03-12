Spain’s Catalonia limits mass events to 1,000 people…

BARCELONA, March 11 – The Spanish region of Catalonia imposed limits on holding large public events to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, regional leader Quim Torra said on Wednesday.

All events involving more than 1,000 people are to be suspended and all sports events will be held without audience, Torra told a news conference.

Spanish health ministry has reported 124 coronavirus cases in Catalonia as of Tuesday afternoon. (Reporting by Joan Faus, Editing by Inti Landauro and Andrei Khalip)