Spain’s Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for coronavirus

The Spanish government announced Wednesday that their Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has contracted Covid-19, which was only revealed after she took her second test.

After Calvo’s first test came back inconclusive, she underwent testing again on Tuesday. The 62-year-old is currently in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment. She had been hospitalized at the Ruber Hospital Complex in Madrid on Sunday with what the government reported to be a “respiratory infection.”

Calvo’s condition is now “progressing favorably,” according to a government statement.

The politician recently came into contact with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’ wife and mother, both of whom have tested positive for coronavirus.

Calvo’s diagnosis was announced only hours after it was revealed Spain’s coronavirus death toll has actually surpassed that of China, where the outbreak is believed to have started. There has been a total of 3,434 deaths in Spain following a 24-hour spike of 738 fatalities.

Total confirmed cases in the country have ballooned to over 47,000. China has reported 3,285 deaths, while Italy remains the worst hit with 7,503.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for the state of emergency in his country to be extended to April 11 in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. The measure was first announced on March 14 and bars people from leaving their homes except for essential trips, like the grocery store or for medical care.

