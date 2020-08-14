Spain’s Galicia Region First To Issue Smoking Ban To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Spain’s Galicia region has banned smoking in public places to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus after concerns were raised about its increased risk of COVID-19 contagion.

The region, northwest of Madrid, is the first to introduce a smoking ban during the coronavirus pandemic, which no longer allows smoking on the street or in public places, including bars and restaurants, when social distancing is not possible, the order.

Spain has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with over 329,000 positive cases reported and over 28,500 COVID-19 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has also seen its daily case count rise from 150 in June to more than 1,500 in August with 1,690 new positive coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, BBC said.

The ban comes after research from the health ministry, published in July, showed a link between smoking and an increase in the spread of the coronavirus. The study suggested that when smoke is inhaled, droplets are projected, which may contain COVID-19.

The study also said that smokers can increase infection by touching the cigarette and bringing it to their mouth and then handling a face mask that can be contaminated with COVID-19.

“Current evidence indicates that smoking is associated with… a higher risk of developing a severe form of symptoms,” the study said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also said, while not definitive, there could be a connection between smoking and COVID-19.

In a statement in May, the WHO said, “We have seen that COVID-19 fatalities are higher among people with pre-existing conditions including noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular and chronic respiratory conditions, cancer, and diabetes. And we know that tobacco use is the main common risk factor linked to all of these diseases.

“Tobacco use kills more than 8 million people globally every year and negatively impacts the lung health of countless others. While the science of COVID-19 is evolving, the limited evidence we have shows that smoking worsens outcomes for COVID-19 patients.”