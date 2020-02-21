Spain’s Ibex-35 falls by 1.51 pct on Thursday

MADRID, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Spanish share prices fell by 1.51 percent on Thursday with the Ibex-35 benchmark stock market slipping below the 10,000 point barrier after opening at 10,083.60 points and closing at 9,931.00 points.

Shares in 33 companies trading on the Ibex-35 lost value, while just two increased during a session.

Telecommunications giant Telefonica had the day’s worst results with shares falling by 3.82 percent after the company announced a 65 percent reduction in profits for 2019 due to restructuring in Spain.

Shares in the Banco Sabadell lost 2.63 percent of their value, while 2.38 percent was knocked off the value of shares in mobile phone operator Masmovil Ibercom.

Construction and infrastructure company ACS, was one of only two companies that saw their shares gain value during the day as share prices went up by 3.43 percent, while shares in industrial corporation CIE Automotive went up by 1.36 percent. Enditem