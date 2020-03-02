Spain’s manufacturing sector returns to growth in…

MADRID, March 2 – Spain’s manufacturing sector returned to growth in February, breaking an eight-month contraction thanks to slight gains in output and orders, while employment slipped at the slowest pace since last May, a survey showed on Monday.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of manufacturing companies rose to 50.4 last month from 48.5 in January, marking the first reading above the 50 line separating growth from contraction since May.

On the downside, IHS Markit said average times for delivery of products were the longest in 15 months, reflecting the disruption in global supply chains caused by the coronavirus epidemic that began in China.

“Whilst growth in both output and new orders are encouraging, the devil was in the report’s details with expansion supported by some notable destocking as global supply side disruptions began to emerge from the lengthy factory shutdowns in China,” IHS Markit Economics Director Paul Smith said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Hugh Lawson)