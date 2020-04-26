Spanish children are finally allowed to play outside again

An hour a day

Children up to 14 years old can go outside for an hour a day from tomorrow. That is only allowed between 9 am and 9 pm and they cannot go further than 1 kilometer from their home.

Children must be accompanied by an adult while playing. Each parent is allowed to supervise a maximum of three children. Both children and adults should keep a distance of at least two meters and wear face masks. Playgrounds remain closed.