Spanish children are finally allowed to play outside again

Spain has one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe. Within Europe, Spain was most affected by the corona virus after Italy. Today, the death toll rose by 378 to 22,902, yet Spain decides to give their youngest citizens more freedom after six weeks of sitting at home.
An hour a day
Children up to 14 years old can go outside for an hour a day from tomorrow. That is only allowed between 9 am and 9 pm and they cannot go further than 1 kilometer from their home.
Children must be accompanied by an adult while playing. Each parent is allowed to supervise a maximum of three children. Both children and adults should keep a distance of at least two meters and wear face masks. Playgrounds remain closed.
Angry parents
When the relaxation was announced, the initial plan was that children should be allowed to go outside alone to go to work with their parents or to the supermarket. Many parents were not happy with this, after which the rules were relaxed.
